SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four Caddo Parish students received a perfect school on the ACT standardized test.
They join Caddo Magnet's "36ers Club" after scoring 36 out of 36.
This makes 19 perfect scores at the school in the last five years.
Nine of those are from 2020.
The students Caddo Parish Magnet High School seniors. Their names are Joseph Clary, Lilah Estes, Henry Jones, and Ameesha Paralikar.
The other Caddo Magnet students to earn a top score this calendar year are seniors Diya Desai and Rami Helmy, juniors Sarah Johnson and Abigail Nickelson, and a freshman during the 2019-2020 school year, Andrew Minegar.
Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT get a perfect score.