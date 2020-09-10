Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/10:
increase increase
Bienville 435 cases, 2 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,861 cases, 12 100 deaths, 2
Caddo 7,762 cases, 32 333 deaths,
Claiborne 456 cases, 16 deaths,
DeSoto 840 cases, 3 34 deaths,
Lincoln 996 cases, 7 43 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,001 cases, 4 24 deaths,
Red River 338 cases, 20 deaths,
Sabine 795 cases, 3 14 deaths, 1
Webster 1,109 cases, 5 20 deaths,
Statewide 155,419 cases, 4,991 deaths
Increase 499 21
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)