COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/10:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  435 cases, 2       32 deaths, 

Bossier                 2,861 cases, 12    100 deaths, 2 

Caddo                   7,762 cases, 32    333 deaths,   

Claiborne                456 cases,           16 deaths,  

DeSoto                    840 cases, 3        34 deaths,     

Lincoln                    996 cases, 7        43 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches        1,001 cases, 4        24 deaths,   

Red River                338 cases,           20 deaths,  

Sabine                    795 cases, 3         14 deaths, 1    

Webster               1,109 cases, 5         20 deaths,     

Statewide         155,419 cases,       4,991 deaths

Increase                  499                     21

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

