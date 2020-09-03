COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/3:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  425 cases, 4        32 deaths, 

Bossier                 2,749 cases, 17      94 deaths, 1   

Caddo                   7,546 cases, 64    326 deaths, 3  

Claiborne                392 cases, 3        13 deaths,  

DeSoto                    823 cases, 3        33 deaths,     

Lincoln                    937 cases, 7        40 deaths,   

Natchitoches           940 cases, 16      23 deaths,   

Red River                324 cases, 2        20 deaths,  

Sabine                     765 cases, 7        13 deaths,    

Webster                1,050 cases, 3        20 deaths,     

Statewide          150,651 cases,      4,858 deaths

Increase                  884                     17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

