Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/3:
Bienville 425 cases, 4 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,749 cases, 17 94 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,546 cases, 64 326 deaths, 3
Claiborne 392 cases, 3 13 deaths,
DeSoto 823 cases, 3 33 deaths,
Lincoln 937 cases, 7 40 deaths,
Natchitoches 940 cases, 16 23 deaths,
Red River 324 cases, 2 20 deaths,
Sabine 765 cases, 7 13 deaths,
Webster 1,050 cases, 3 20 deaths,
Statewide 150,651 cases, 4,858 deaths
Increase 884 17
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)