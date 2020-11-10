COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/10:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 651 cases, 3             35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,717 cases, 12         127 deaths, 1   

Caddo                10,953 cases, 72         413 deaths, 2    

Claiborne               632 cases, 8             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,087 cases, 4             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,785 cases, 18            53 deaths, 1    

Natchitoches       1,626 cases, 29            35 deaths,  

Red River               501 cases, 10            25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,087 cases, 19            16 deaths,      

Webster              1,570 cases, 14             42 deaths,    

Statewide        189,682 cases             5,829 deaths

Increase              1,307                           10

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

