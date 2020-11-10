Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/10:
Bienville 651 cases, 3 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,717 cases, 12 127 deaths, 1
Caddo 10,953 cases, 72 413 deaths, 2
Claiborne 632 cases, 8 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,087 cases, 4 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,785 cases, 18 53 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,626 cases, 29 35 deaths,
Red River 501 cases, 10 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,087 cases, 19 16 deaths,
Webster 1,570 cases, 14 42 deaths,
Statewide 189,682 cases 5,829 deaths
Increase 1,307 10
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)