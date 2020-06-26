The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/26:
Caddo 3,096 cases, 65 232 deaths 2
Bossier 780 cases, 60 29 deaths 1
Webster 368 cases, 23 10 deaths 1
Claiborne 114 cases, 4 11 deaths
DeSoto 329 cases, 2 18 deaths
Bienville 211 cases, 1 26 deaths
Lincoln 300 cases, 6 18 deaths
Red River 54 cases, 2 8 deaths
Sabine 76 cases, 15 1 death
Natchitoches 231 cases, 18 14 deaths
Statewide 54,769 cases, 3077 deaths
Increase 1,354 26
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 231 deaths (as of 6/26)