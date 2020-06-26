COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/26:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                   3,096 cases, 65   232 deaths 2  

Bossier                    780 cases, 60     29 deaths 1

Webster                  368 cases,  23    10 deaths 1

Claiborne                114 cases,   4     11 deaths 

DeSoto                    329 cases,   2     18 deaths

Bienville                  211 cases,   1     26 deaths  

Lincoln                    300 cases,    6    18 deaths

Red River                 54 cases,    2       8 deaths   

Sabine                      76 cases,    15     1 death

Natchitoches          231 cases,  18     14 deaths  

Statewide          54,769 cases,       3077 deaths

Increase               1,354                    26

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        231 deaths (as of 6/26)

