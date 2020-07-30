The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/30
Caddo 6,007 cases, 74 267 deaths
Bossier 2,017 cases, 39 66 deaths 2
Webster 800 cases, 9 13 deaths
Claiborne 214 cases, 6 11 deaths 1
DeSoto 623 cases, 11 24 deaths
Bienville 348 cases, 3 29 deaths
Lincoln 672 cases, 50 23 deaths
Red River 171 cases, 10 deaths 1
Sabine 506 cases, 15 7 deaths
Natchitoches 654 cases, 6 15 deaths
Statewide 114,481 cases, 3,811 deaths
Increase 1,708 42
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 272 deaths (as of 7/27)