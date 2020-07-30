COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/30

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   6,007 cases,    74    267 deaths      

Bossier                 2,017 cases,    39      66 deaths   2 

Webster                  800 cases,      9      13 deaths    

Claiborne                214 cases,      6      11 deaths   1

DeSoto                    623 cases,    11      24 deaths     

Bienville                  348 cases,      3      29 deaths   

Lincoln                    672 cases,     50     23 deaths      

Red River                171 cases,              10 deaths  1  

Sabine                     506 cases,    15        7 deaths   

Natchitoches           654 cases,      6      15 deaths    

Statewide         114,481 cases,         3,811 deaths

Increase               1,708                       42   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        272 deaths (as of 7/27)

