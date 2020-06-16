COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/15:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,888 cases, 19   217 deaths  3 

Bossier                   513 cases,  3    28 deaths

Webster                 252 cases,  4       8 deaths

Claiborne                 81 cases,  3     10 deaths 

DeSoto                   273 cases,  2      17 deaths

Bienville                 176 cases,  1     24 deaths  

Lincoln                   248 cases,  7     18 deaths

Red River                 52 cases, -1      8 deaths 1  

Sabine                      62 cases   3      1 death

Natchitoches          195 cases,  1     13 deaths 

Statewide          47,706 cases,    2,980 deaths

Increase                534                  24

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        219 deaths (as of 6/15)

64
68
81
540
146