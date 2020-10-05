Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/5:
Bienville 499 cases, 33 deaths,
Bossier 3,427 cases, 10 108 deaths,
Caddo 8,884 cases, 34 371 deaths, 3
Claiborne 537 cases, 2 23 deaths,
DeSoto 922 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,439 cases, 6 48 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,226 cases, 1 26 deaths,
Red River 367 cases, 1 24 deaths,
Sabine 895 cases, 2 14 deaths,
Webster 1,333 cases, 1 28 deaths, 1
Statewide 168,512 cases, 5,396 deaths
Increase 230 9
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)