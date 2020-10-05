COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/5:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 499 cases,           33 deaths, 

Bossier                3,427 cases, 10     108 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,884 cases, 34     371 deaths, 3 

Claiborne                537 cases, 2        23 deaths,  

DeSoto                    922 cases,          35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,439 cases, 6        48 deaths,   

Natchitoches        1,226 cases, 1        26 deaths,   

Red River                367 cases, 1        24 deaths,  

Sabine                    895 cases, 2        14 deaths,     

Webster               1,333 cases, 1        28 deaths, 1    

Statewide         168,512 cases,      5,396 deaths

Increase                  230                      9

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

