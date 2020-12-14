Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 12/14:
increase increase
Bienville 961 cases, 18 35 deaths,
Bossier 6,868 cases, 11 163 deaths, 6
Caddo 15,014 cases, 35 461 deaths, 1
Claiborne 792 cases, 31 deaths,
DeSoto 1,412 cases, 12 40 deaths,
Lincoln 2,481 cases, 6 61 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,196 cases, 52 deaths, 1
Red River 595 cases, 26 deaths, 1
Sabine 1,599 cases, 5 34 deaths,
Webster 2,130 cases, 2 56 deaths,
Statewide 250,292 cases 6,535 deaths
Increase 1,022 27
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)