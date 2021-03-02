COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/2:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,423 cases,            71 deaths,    

Bossier            11,128 cases, 1        246 deaths, 2

Caddo              23,484 cases, 60      648 deaths,    

Claiborne           1,252 cases,            43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,301 cases, 1         59 deaths, 1    

Lincoln               3,253 cases, 2         84 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,969 cases, 2        73 deaths, 

Red River              777 cases,           29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,310 cases, 5        49 deaths, 1     

Webster              3,356 cases, 13      81 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        370,797 cases           8,957 deaths

Increase                 770                        19

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

