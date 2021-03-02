Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/2:
Bienville 1,423 cases, 71 deaths,
Bossier 11,128 cases, 1 246 deaths, 2
Caddo 23,484 cases, 60 648 deaths,
Claiborne 1,252 cases, 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,301 cases, 1 59 deaths, 1
Lincoln 3,253 cases, 2 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,969 cases, 2 73 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,310 cases, 5 49 deaths, 1
Webster 3,356 cases, 13 81 deaths,
Statewide 370,797 cases 8,957 deaths
Increase 770 19
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)