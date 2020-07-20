COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/20

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,041 cases,     76   258 deaths  1   

Bossier                 1,602 cases,     38     47 deaths  2

Webster                  674 cases,     46     12 deaths  

Claiborne                170 cases,       5     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    502 cases,     11     22 deaths 1  

Bienville                  317 cases,     20     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    558 cases,     53     20 deaths  

Red River                131 cases,       3       9 deaths   

Sabine                     379 cases                 3 deaths 

Natchitoches           491 cases,       8     14 deaths  

Statewide           94,892 cases,         3,462 deaths

Increase               3,186                       29

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

