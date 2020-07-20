The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/20
Caddo 5,041 cases, 76 258 deaths 1
Bossier 1,602 cases, 38 47 deaths 2
Webster 674 cases, 46 12 deaths
Claiborne 170 cases, 5 10 deaths
DeSoto 502 cases, 11 22 deaths 1
Bienville 317 cases, 20 28 deaths
Lincoln 558 cases, 53 20 deaths
Red River 131 cases, 3 9 deaths
Sabine 379 cases 3 deaths
Natchitoches 491 cases, 8 14 deaths
Statewide 94,892 cases, 3,462 deaths
Increase 3,186 29
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)