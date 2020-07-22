COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/22

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   5,254 cases,   161   263 deaths   2  

Bossier                 1,701 cases,     46     53 deaths   1 

Webster                  721 cases,     39     12 deaths  

Claiborne                186 cases,       8     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    534 cases,     15     23 deaths    

Bienville                  327 cases,     10     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    556 cases,     12     20 deaths  

Red River                136 cases,       6       9 deaths   

Sabine                     417 cases      29       4 deaths  1

Natchitoches           548 cases,     55     15 deaths    

Statewide           99,354 cases,         3,558 deaths

Increase                2,771                      60   

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

