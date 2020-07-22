The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/22
Caddo 5,254 cases, 161 263 deaths 2
Bossier 1,701 cases, 46 53 deaths 1
Webster 721 cases, 39 12 deaths
Claiborne 186 cases, 8 10 deaths
DeSoto 534 cases, 15 23 deaths
Bienville 327 cases, 10 28 deaths
Lincoln 556 cases, 12 20 deaths
Red River 136 cases, 6 9 deaths
Sabine 417 cases 29 4 deaths 1
Natchitoches 548 cases, 55 15 deaths
Statewide 99,354 cases, 3,558 deaths
Increase 2,771 60
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)