SHREVEPORT La. - Two Shreveport men were charged for recent murders, including one of a 13-year-old girl, and two other Shreveport men were charged for sex crimes during the September session of the Caddo Parish Grand Jury.
In its session ending Thursday, the grand jury indicted Kenmiccael Dano Ray and Andrew Adaway with second-degree murder in connection with separate murders this year.
Ray, 23, of Shreveport, is charged in connection with the May 1 death of Landry Faith Anglin, a 13-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet while playing in a home on Fairfield Avenue.
Adaway, 35, and also from Shreveport, is charged in connection with the June 20 beating death of Bobbie Young, 72. Adaway and Young were being held at the Shreveport City Jail when the beating occurred.
In the sex-crime indictments, Christopher Thomas, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with two counts of aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile, while Tremayne Haas, 40, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the crimes, both indictments were filed under seal, with no further details available.