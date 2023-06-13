SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four teens accused in two recent carjackings will be prosecuted as adults, Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said.
The decision was made following a continued custody hearing Friday in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.
Anthony Ardison, 17; Cornell Ardison, 16; LaBron Lewis, 15; and a 14-year-old male were charged with armed robbery in connection with Wednesday's robbery of a Door Dash delivery driver in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive in north Shreveport. Juvenile Court Judge Natalie Howell also found probable cause regarding Lewis in connection with another recent armed robbery.
Shreveport police investigators determined the Door Dash delivery driver had completed her delivery and was attempting to leave in her 2008 Honda Accord when the suspects blocked her exit in a gold Toyota Camry. Armed with weapons, they demanded her vehicle. The victim was able to escape, but her vehicle and all her valuables inside were stolen.
Further investigation determined the Camry had been the target of an armed robbery committed by Lewis on June 5 in the 1600 block of North Market Street.
Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the district attorney for children 15 or older for a select number of criminal acts, including armed robbery.
Louisiana Children’s Code Articles 857 through 862 state that a 14-year-old who commits a violent crime can be transferred to adult court only upon a showing at a separate hearing of clear and convincing proof that there is no opportunity for the juvenile to be rehabilitated.
Louisiana Children’s Code Article 879 further provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence as defined by the code are open to the public.
Assistant District Attorney Janet Silvie secured the findings, which are the latest in a series of cases where teen violent offenders have been forwarded for prosecution in District Court by the district attorney.