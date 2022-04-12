BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Four people suspected of robbing a casino patron at gunpoint in the parking lot last week were later hospitalized after being involved in a major car crash in Ruston, Bossier City police said Tuesday in a news release.
The reported armed robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the Margaritaville Casino parking lot. A man told police two men and two women followed him to his vehicle. The two women got into a white Chevy Tahoe and the two men pulled out a handgun and robbed him of $50 to $75 in cash.
The men jumped into the Tahoe and they sped away. He described the Tahoe as having a black hood and temporary Louisiana license plate.
During their investigation, BCPD detectives learned about the Tahoe being involved in a wreck. All four occupants were taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspects' names are not being released since they are still hospitalized, Bossier City police said.
The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.