SHREVEPORT, La. - The LSU Shreveport School of Medicine Student Organization hosted its annual "Geaux Bald" event today. Proceeds go towards pediatric cancer research.
40 people took part in today's event shaving or cutting their hair, for the cause. Overall, they've raised more than $60,000 this year. "Geaux Bald" is a fundraising leader among chapters across the U.S.
The competitive spirit between medical school classes helps LSU Health Shreveport achieve significant funding for pediatric cancer, year after year.