DE KALB, Texas – In Texas, 41 school districts, primarily rural, have made the shift to a four-day school week.
Some of the districts in the East Texas area include De Kalb, New Boston and New Diana in Tyler, Texas, which will switch in the upcoming school year.
Since COVID-19 worsened teacher shortages, Texas has seen more school districts moving to four-day school weeks.
A study from the Economics of Education Review found that the shorter weeks could lower math and reading scores, whereas a Rand survey suggested four-day weeks can help improve attendance and save on hourly staff salaries.
East Texas districts with a four-day school week include:
- Apple Springs Independent School District: Started 2021-2022 school year. Mondays off, school days 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Athens Independent School District: Started 2019-2020. Fridays off. School day is 7:10 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
- Corrigan-Camden Independent School District: Started 2020-2021 school year. Fridays off. Elementary school hours from 7:25 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Junior high and high school hours from 7:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- DeKalb ISD: Starts 2022-2023. Fridays off. Earliest start at 7:45 a.m., latest bell is 4:15 p.m.
- Devers Independent School District: Started 2019-20. Fridays off. 7:25 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Hardin Independent School District: Hybrid schedule starting 2022-23. 5-day weeks in August, September, January. and May. Fridays off rest of the year. School day is 7:40 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Hubbard ISD: Starts 2022-23. Fridays off. Hull-Daisetta Independent School District: Fridays off starting 2022-23. Jasper Independent School District: Starts 2022-23 school year. Fridays off.
- Latexo ISD: Flex Fridays started 2020-2021 school year. Elementary school day from 7:50 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. and junior high and high school 7:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Liberty Independent School District: Started 2021-2022 school year. Fridays off. 7:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. school days.
- Malta ISD: Starting 2022-23. Fridays off. 7:25 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- New Boston Independent School District: Starting in the 2022-23 school year. Fridays off.
- New Summerfield Independent School District: Fridays off starting 2022-23 school year. School day from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District: Starting in the 2022-23 school year. Fridays off.
- Sulphur Bluff Independent School District: Starting 2022-23. Fridays off. 7:55 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
- Timpson ISD: Starts 2022-23. Fridays off.