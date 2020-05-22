BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday 421 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 36,925 confirmed cases.
Health officials have reported 2,545 total deaths statewide, an increase of 39 since Thursday. The daily number of patients hospitalized has steadily decreased in recent days, down to 867 as of Friday.
According to the state, a total of 26,249 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.
The numbers come after a hug spike of 1,188 cases reported Thursday. State officials once again said the spike in new cases was a result of backlogged test results.