SHREVEPORT, La. - Peaceful protests will continue for the next 43 days in Shreveport. It's called 45 days of sustained action. It's in response to racism and injustice throughout the country and in Shreveport.
On Tuesday, the protesters were registering people to vote.
They said it's a better way to make sure their voices are heard by voting.
Organizers said 25 people were register by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Omari ho-sang, the main organizer, said the group went in the neighborhoods knocking on doors to get people on the voter rolls.
She said this is just one of the events they will be having throughout the 45-day process.
Ho-sang said on Wednesday, they are trying to get 1000 signatures on the Change.org petition calling for body cameras for the Shreveport Police Department.
Ho-sang said her group will have voter registration set up somewhere in the city everyday throughout the 45-day process.