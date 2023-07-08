SHREVEPORT, La.-- The annual sickle cell softball tournament, at Cargill Park put on by the Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and the Friends of Alpha is taking place this weekend.
This year is the 45th anniversary and they are projected to have a 1.6 million dollar economic impact on the area, but more than that it's helping save lives, "We are here today to try to register those between the ages of 18 and 40 to helpfully possibly either be able to save someone's life those who have blood disorders like sickle cell leukemia and other blood disorders or in need of a blood stem cell transplant to help save their life," said Eric Bolton, head of the Sickle Cell Organization.
Players say the proceeds go towards a good cause and they enjoy playing in and supporting the event