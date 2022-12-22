46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Forecast

Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny, windy and bitterly cold weather is expected for the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with northwest winds over 10 mph. Wind chills could be in the teens!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.