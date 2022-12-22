46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Forecast
46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny, windy and bitterly cold weather is expected for the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport.  Temperatures will be in the low 20s with northwest winds over 10 mph.  Wind chills could be in the teens!

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments