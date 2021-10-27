NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 491 and deaths increased by 19.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 758,230 and the total death count is 14,525.
The health department said an additional 17,566 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since last Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday totaled 305, down five from Wednesday and 54 of those patients were on ventilators, up one.