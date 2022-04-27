BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislation that would authorize $4 billion in state aid for public schools, and $1,500 pay hikes for teachers, won approval Wednesday morning in the House Education Committee.
However, even groups that backed the proposal said the planned pay raises are too small amid much bigger increases in Mississippi and other nearby states.
"Our neighboring states are outpacing Louisiana," Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association, told the committee.
The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 23, would supply basic state aid for public schools for the 2022-23 school year, including textbooks, other supplies and daily school operations.
It represents a $200 million increase over current spending, with the teacher pay hikes and proposed $750 raises for support workers accounting for most of the fatter price-tag.
The plan also reflects the spending blueprint requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, according to a 2021 survey, the most recent one available.
That puts the state 12th of 16 states in the South.