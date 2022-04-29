SHREVEPORT, La. – Four men accused of homicides in 2021 and one arrested in a shooting death earlier this year have been cleared by a Caddo Parish grand jury.
The grand jury, which ended its session today, found there not sufficient evidence to indict the following:
- Keith Adams in connection with the Feb. 8, 2021 slaying of Nikolas Mason, 23, who was shot dead inside a residence in the 6500 block of Henderson Avenue in the Cedar Grove neighborhood during an apparent home invasion.
- Perry Snow in connection with the March 20, 2021 slaying of Jodeci Fisher, 28, who was shot in the 900 block of Robinhood Street at the 6000 block of Thornhill Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
- Clarence Youngblood Sr. in connection with the July 28, 2021 slaying of Darnell Smith, 33, who was shot and killed outside a residence in the 3300 block of West Caperton Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.
- William Jordan in connection with the Nov. 28, 2021 slaying of Darren Holmes, 44, who was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue and died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
- Frankie Tillman in connection with the Jan. 7 slaying of Jacobe Hayes, 22, who was shot in the 3100 block of Knight Street and died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
In unrelated decisions, the grand jury indicted three men in connection with recent sex crimes.
The men, all indicted for first-degree rape and all from Shreveport, are Timmy Lee Kepney, Rory Chevalier Pipkin and Terence Terrell Paschal.
Kepney, 61, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center Jan. 18, 2022. Pipkin, 33, was booked into CCC Dec. 30. Paschal was booked into CCC April 28, 2021. All remain in custody.