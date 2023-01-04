SHREVEPORT, La. – Five candidates will be considered for the District 8 vacancy on the Caddo Parish Commission during a special meeting next week.
Frank Thaxton, Grace Anne Blake, Jason Frazier, Lea Desmarteau and Ron Cothran submitted applications by the Dec. 31 deadline. Whomever is selected will fill the seat vacated by Jim Taliaferro, who is now serving on the City Council.
The commission has set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 to allow the candidates to introduce themselves and answer questions from commissioners. At least seven members of the commission must be present to take a vote.
The appointment will be on an interim basis.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
- Thaxton, a Caddo Parish native and business owner. Currently owns and operates Home Luxe, a retail lighting and flooring company.
- Blake, a Caddo Parish native, business owner. Currently owns Avalon Hair Salon.
- Frazier, former military, former Shreveport police executive officer and bi-vocational pulpit supply pastor. Currently, a health, safety and environmental training specialist for Calumet Specialty Products’ main refinery in Shreveport.
- Desmarteau, business owner, community volunteer and sleep management specialist. Currently, founder and owner of WellNecessities Inc.
- Cothran, retired military, former transportation director for Dayton public schools and Partnership for Youth coordinator.