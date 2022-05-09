MANY, La. -- Five people have been arrested for burglaries at two Sabine Parish sawmills that resulted in replacement and damage costs nearing $200,000, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday in a news release.
Arrested are:
• Randy Lawayne Sanders, 41, of Fisher
• Christopher James Knippers, 37, of Fisher
• Rebecca Yvonne Desadier, 50, of Florien
• Darla K Lewing, 55, of Florien
• Stephanie Renee Gentes, 37, of Fisher
The Sabine sheriff's office started an investigation in February after receiving a report of missing copper wire and other items from the old Boise Cascade Fisher Sawmill, which is being used as storage for the Boise Cascade Florien Operations. Boise Cascade representatives reported property and replacement costs at approximately $69,000.
At the end of April, the Broadway Sawmill on Recknor Road reported over $100,000 of copper wire and other items taken from that site and replacement costs were even higher.
Detective D. Flores began working the cases with help from Fisher police chief and Detective L. Thomas and Deputy G. Sculthorpe. Detectives believe the burglaries began from the old Fisher Sawmill late last year and occurred during the month of April from the Broadway Sawmill.
Flores developed Sanders, Knippers, Desadier, Lewing and Gentes as suspects in the Fisher Sawmill burglaries. Sanders, Knippers and Desadier were the suspects in the burglaries at the Broadway Sawmill, according to Flores.
Flores interviewed several suspects and witnesses and said the cases are still under investigation and additional suspects and/or charges are pending.
Sanders, Knippers and Desadier are charged with two counts each of simple burglary (felony), theft (felony over $25,000), simple criminal damage to property (felony over $50,000). Knippers was additionally charged on a warrant for domestic abuse battery (strangulation) second offense and violation of protective order.
Lewing and Gentes are charged with simple burglary (felony), theft (felony over $25,000) and simple criminal damage to property (felony over $50,000).
Bonds for Sanders and Desadier are $60,000; Knippers, $85,000; Lewing and Gentes, $35,000.
Mitchell and Chief Deputy Brad Walker commend the deputies and detectives for their work and many hours spent on these cases.