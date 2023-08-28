SHREVEPORT, La. -- Five convicted felons who were in possession of firearms were arrested over the weekend, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
Chief Wayne Smith and his command staff strategically placed officers in areas of the city including the downtown area, the release states.
Officers arrested Tdarius Jackson, 27, and Jasean Davis, 22, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after they were contacted on a traffic stop at Commerce Street and Travis Street. Both were armed with a firearm as well as a large amount of narcotics, police said.
Officers arrested Kory Hill, 33, around 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Commerce Street. A firearm was seized.
Albert Johnson, 37, was arrested around 2:02 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop at Edwards Street and Texas Street. A gun was seized.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Demarirea Mims, 21, was stopped at Fairfield Avenue and East 70th Street. He had a gun and drugs, both of which were seized, police said.