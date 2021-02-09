COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/9:

 

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,383 cases, 7          65 deaths,    

Bossier            10,792 cases, 54       232 deaths,    

Caddo              22,905 cases, 66       619 deaths, 5   

Claiborne           1,225 cases, 1          43 deaths, 

DeSoto               2,247 cases,             57 deaths,     

Lincoln               3,205 cases, 7          81 deaths,  

Natchitoches      2,914 cases, 11        70 deaths, 

Red River              763 cases, 8          29 deaths, 

Sabine                2,221 cases, 1          47 deaths,     

Webster              3,252 cases,             76 deaths,  

----  

Statewide        358,862 cases           8,559 deaths

Increase              1,321                        20

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

