Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 2/9:
increase increase
Bienville 1,383 cases, 7 65 deaths,
Bossier 10,792 cases, 54 232 deaths,
Caddo 22,905 cases, 66 619 deaths, 5
Claiborne 1,225 cases, 1 43 deaths,
DeSoto 2,247 cases, 57 deaths,
Lincoln 3,205 cases, 7 81 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,914 cases, 11 70 deaths,
Red River 763 cases, 8 29 deaths,
Sabine 2,221 cases, 1 47 deaths,
Webster 3,252 cases, 76 deaths,
----
Statewide 358,862 cases 8,559 deaths
Increase 1,321 20
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)