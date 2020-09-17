Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/17:
increase increase
Bienville 445 cases, 1 32 deaths,
Bossier 3,005 cases, 12 104 deaths,
Caddo 8,069 cases, 68 341 deaths, 4
Claiborne 483 cases, 18 deaths,
DeSoto 864 cases, 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,064 cases, 7 44 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,045 cases, 5 25 deaths,
Red River 348 cases, 1 21 deaths, 1
Sabine 824 cases, 6 13 deaths,
Webster 1,159 cases, 3 21 deaths,
Statewide 159,304 cases, 5,143 deaths
Increase 500 17
