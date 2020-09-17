COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/17:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 445 cases, 1       32 deaths, 

Bossier                3,005 cases, 12    104 deaths,   

Caddo                  8,069 cases, 68    341 deaths, 4

Claiborne                483 cases,          18 deaths,  

DeSoto                    864 cases,          35 deaths,    

Lincoln                 1,064 cases, 7        44 deaths,    

Natchitoches        1,045 cases, 5        25 deaths,   

Red River                348 cases, 1        21 deaths, 1 

Sabine                     824 cases, 6        13 deaths,     

Webster                1,159 cases, 3        21 deaths,     

Statewide         159,304 cases,       5,143 deaths

Increase                  500                     17

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

74
81
93
609
192