COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/21:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                  401 cases,         30 deaths,

Bossier                 2,520 cases, 12     87 deaths, 1  

Caddo                   7,112 cases, 52    306 deaths, 2 

Claiborne                320 cases, 9        12 deaths, 

DeSoto                    802 cases, 3        30 deaths,     

Lincoln                    867 cases,           38 deaths,   

Natchitoches           874 cases, 17      20 deaths, 

Red River                298 cases,           19 deaths, 2   

Sabine                     709 cases, 3        13 deaths,    

Webster                   977 cases, 8       19 deaths,    

Statewide          141,720 cases,     4,546 deaths

Increase                  899                    50

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

