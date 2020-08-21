Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 8/21:
Bienville 401 cases, 30 deaths,
Bossier 2,520 cases, 12 87 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,112 cases, 52 306 deaths, 2
Claiborne 320 cases, 9 12 deaths,
DeSoto 802 cases, 3 30 deaths,
Lincoln 867 cases, 38 deaths,
Natchitoches 874 cases, 17 20 deaths,
Red River 298 cases, 19 deaths, 2
Sabine 709 cases, 3 13 deaths,
Webster 977 cases, 8 19 deaths,
Statewide 141,720 cases, 4,546 deaths
Increase 899 50
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)