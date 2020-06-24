COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/24:

                                        increase          increase

Caddo                  2,995 cases, 42   228 deaths  5  

Bossier                   720 cases, 32     28 deaths

Webster                 361 cases,   9      9 deaths 

Claiborne               109 cases,   1      11 deaths 

DeSoto                   324 cases,   4      18 deaths

Bienville                 210 cases,   1      26 deaths  

Lincoln                   290 cases,  16     18 deaths

Red River                 54 cases,    1      8 deaths   

Sabine                      66 cases            1 death

Natchitoches          197 cases,    4    14 deaths  

Statewide          52,477 cases,       3039 deaths

Increase                882                     16

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        227 deaths (as of 6/19)

65
68
81
546
149