Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/9:
Bienville 648 cases, 7 35 deaths,
Bossier 4,660 cases, 24 126 deaths,
Caddo 10,881 cases, 56 411 deaths, 5
Claiborne 624 cases, 1 26 deaths,
DeSoto 1,083 cases, 2 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,757 cases, 52 deaths,
Natchitoches 1,597 cases, 5 35 deaths,
Red River 491 cases, 15 25 deaths,
Sabine 1,068 cases, 5 16 deaths,
Webster 1,556 cases, 1 42 deaths,
Statewide 188,352 cases 5,819 deaths
Increase 380 12
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)