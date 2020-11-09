COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 11/9:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 648 cases, 7             35 deaths, 

Bossier                4,660 cases, 24         126 deaths,    

Caddo                10,881 cases, 56         411 deaths, 5    

Claiborne               624 cases, 1             26 deaths, 

DeSoto                1,083 cases, 2             35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,757 cases,                52 deaths,     

Natchitoches       1,597 cases, 5             35 deaths,  

Red River               491 cases, 15            25 deaths, 

Sabine                 1,068 cases, 5             16 deaths,      

Webster              1,556 cases, 1              42 deaths,    

Statewide        188,352 cases             5,819 deaths

Increase                380                           12

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

