COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/30:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   3,309 cases,  49   235 deaths 3 

Bossier                    875 cases,  39     30 deaths 1

Webster                  418 cases,    9     11 deaths 1 

Claiborne                120 cases,    4      11 deaths 

DeSoto                    348 cases,    7      18 deaths

Bienville                  227 cases,    7      26 deaths  

Lincoln                    323 cases,    9      18 deaths

Red River                  60 cases,             8 deaths   

Sabine                       82 cases,   5        1 death

Natchitoches           280 cases,           14 deaths  

Statewide           58,095 cases,      3,113 deaths

Increase               1,014                     22

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        231 deaths (as of 6/26)

