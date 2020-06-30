The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 6/30:
Caddo 3,309 cases, 49 235 deaths 3
Bossier 875 cases, 39 30 deaths 1
Webster 418 cases, 9 11 deaths 1
Claiborne 120 cases, 4 11 deaths
DeSoto 348 cases, 7 18 deaths
Bienville 227 cases, 7 26 deaths
Lincoln 323 cases, 9 18 deaths
Red River 60 cases, 8 deaths
Sabine 82 cases, 5 1 death
Natchitoches 280 cases, 14 deaths
Statewide 58,095 cases, 3,113 deaths
Increase 1,014 22
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 231 deaths (as of 6/26)