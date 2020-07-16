The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/16:
Caddo 4,681 cases, 75 252 deaths 3
Bossier 1,432 cases, 29 41 deaths 2
Webster 576 cases, 12 12 deaths
Claiborne 159 cases, 3 10 deaths
DeSoto 468 cases, 7 21 deaths
Bienville 278 cases, 3 28 deaths
Lincoln 473 cases, 5 19 deaths
Red River 112 cases, 14 9 deaths
Sabine 261 cases 19 1 death
Natchitoches 454 cases, 11 14 deaths
Statewide 86,411 cases, 3,375 deaths
Increase 2,280 24
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)