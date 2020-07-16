COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

RELATED: The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/16:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,681 cases,    75   252 deaths  3   

Bossier                 1,432 cases,    29     41 deaths  2

Webster                  576 cases,    12     12 deaths  

Claiborne                159 cases,      3     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    468 cases,      7     21 deaths  

Bienville                  278 cases,      3     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    473 cases,       5    19 deaths

Red River                112 cases,     14      9 deaths   

Sabine                     261 cases      19      1 death

Natchitoches           454 cases,     11     14 deaths  

Statewide           86,411 cases,         3,375 deaths

Increase               2,280                       24

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

68
71
86
570
163