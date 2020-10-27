COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/27:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 606 cases, 7             35 deaths, 2 

Bossier                4,259 cases, 47         120 deaths,   

Caddo                10,105 cases, 59         395 deaths, 1    

Claiborne               603 cases,                26 deaths, 1

DeSoto                1,027 cases, 12           35 deaths,    

Lincoln                1,672 cases, 14           49 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches       1,483 cases, 13           28 deaths,   

Red River               436 cases, 6             24 deaths,  

Sabine                    973 cases, 9             15 deaths,     

Webster               1,485 cases, 15           40 deaths,    

Statewide         180,991 cases            5,666 deaths

Increase                  885                         18

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

79
84
95
619
200