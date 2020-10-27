Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 10/27:
Bienville 606 cases, 7 35 deaths, 2
Bossier 4,259 cases, 47 120 deaths,
Caddo 10,105 cases, 59 395 deaths, 1
Claiborne 603 cases, 26 deaths, 1
DeSoto 1,027 cases, 12 35 deaths,
Lincoln 1,672 cases, 14 49 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,483 cases, 13 28 deaths,
Red River 436 cases, 6 24 deaths,
Sabine 973 cases, 9 15 deaths,
Webster 1,485 cases, 15 40 deaths,
Statewide 180,991 cases 5,666 deaths
Increase 885 18
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)