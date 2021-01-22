Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/22:
increase increase
Bienville 1,305 cases, 4 61 deaths, 1
Bossier 9,744 cases, 78 211 deaths,
Caddo 21,120 cases, 121 574 deaths, 2
Claiborne 1,180 cases, 12 41 deaths,
DeSoto 1,968 cases, 33 49 deaths, 1
Lincoln 2,986 cases, 15 80 deaths,
Natchitoches 2,776 cases, 10 66 deaths,
Red River 699 cases, 4 26 deaths,
Sabine 2,068 cases, 16 44 deaths,
Webster 3,029 cases, 24 73 deaths, 1
Statewide 334,769 cases 7,964 deaths
Increase 1,937 41
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)