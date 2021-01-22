COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 1/22:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville            1,305 cases, 4           61 deaths, 1   

Bossier              9,744 cases, 78        211 deaths,    

Caddo              21,120 cases, 121      574 deaths, 2  

Claiborne           1,180 cases, 12         41 deaths, 

DeSoto               1,968 cases, 33         49 deaths, 1    

Lincoln               2,986 cases, 15         80 deaths,   

Natchitoches      2,776 cases, 10         66 deaths, 

Red River              699 cases, 4           26 deaths, 

Sabine                2,068 cases, 16         44 deaths,     

Webster              3,029 cases, 24         73 deaths, 1

----  

Statewide        334,769 cases           7,964 deaths

Increase              1,937                        41

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

