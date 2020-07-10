COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/10:

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,213 cases,  158   247 deaths  4 

Bossier                 1,219 cases,    42     37 deaths  1

Webster                  513 cases,    23     12 deaths  

Claiborne                144 cases,      4     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    422 cases,    28     20 deaths  

Bienville                  258 cases,      4     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    401 cases,    18      19 deaths

Red River                  72 cases,      3       9 deaths   

Sabine                     181 cases,   24        1 death

Natchitoches           376 cases,   14      14 deaths  

Statewide           74,636 cases,        3,272 deaths

Increase               2,642                      25

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        247 deaths (as of 7/9)

