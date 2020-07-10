The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/10:
Caddo 4,213 cases, 158 247 deaths 4
Bossier 1,219 cases, 42 37 deaths 1
Webster 513 cases, 23 12 deaths
Claiborne 144 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 422 cases, 28 20 deaths
Bienville 258 cases, 4 28 deaths
Lincoln 401 cases, 18 19 deaths
Red River 72 cases, 3 9 deaths
Sabine 181 cases, 24 1 death
Natchitoches 376 cases, 14 14 deaths
Statewide 74,636 cases, 3,272 deaths
Increase 2,642 25
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 247 deaths (as of 7/9)