COVID-19

The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/19

                                           increase           increase

Caddo                   4,965 cases,   168   257 deaths  2   

Bossier                 1,564 cases,     90     45 deaths  2

Webster                  628 cases,     27     12 deaths  

Claiborne                165 cases,       4     10 deaths 

DeSoto                    491 cases,     17     21 deaths  

Bienville                  297 cases,     13     28 deaths  

Lincoln                    505 cases,     23     20 deaths  1

Red River                129 cases,     11       9 deaths   

Sabine                     203 cases      29       3 deaths 

Natchitoches           483 cases,     17     14 deaths  

Statewide           91,706 cases,         3,433 deaths

Increase               3,116                       34

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

Caddo Parish coroner        258 deaths (as of 7/16)

