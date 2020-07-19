The number of patients diagnosed and treated for coronavirus in the U.S. is small compared with the thousands of patients affected by COVID-19 worldwide.
Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 7/19
Caddo 4,965 cases, 168 257 deaths 2
Bossier 1,564 cases, 90 45 deaths 2
Webster 628 cases, 27 12 deaths
Claiborne 165 cases, 4 10 deaths
DeSoto 491 cases, 17 21 deaths
Bienville 297 cases, 13 28 deaths
Lincoln 505 cases, 23 20 deaths 1
Red River 129 cases, 11 9 deaths
Sabine 203 cases 29 3 deaths
Natchitoches 483 cases, 17 14 deaths
Statewide 91,706 cases, 3,433 deaths
Increase 3,116 34
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)
Caddo Parish coroner 258 deaths (as of 7/16)