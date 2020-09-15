COVID-19

The Pandemic: By the Numbers

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/15:

                                              increase            increase

Bienville                 445 cases, 3      32 deaths, 

Bossier                2,952 cases, 23   103 deaths, 1  

Caddo                  7,929 cases, 3     337 deaths, 3 

Claiborne                476 cases, 19     18 deaths,  

DeSoto                    860 cases, 3       34 deaths,     

Lincoln                 1,048 cases,          44 deaths, 1   

Natchitoches        1,035 cases, 6       25 deaths,   

Red River                347 cases,          20 deaths,  

Sabine                     810 cases, 1       13 deaths,     

Webster               1,147 cases,          21 deaths,     

Statewide         158,318 cases,       5,108 deaths

Increase                  426                     26

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

 

