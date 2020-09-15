Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana COVID-19 cases as of 9/15:
increase increase
Bienville 445 cases, 3 32 deaths,
Bossier 2,952 cases, 23 103 deaths, 1
Caddo 7,929 cases, 3 337 deaths, 3
Claiborne 476 cases, 19 18 deaths,
DeSoto 860 cases, 3 34 deaths,
Lincoln 1,048 cases, 44 deaths, 1
Natchitoches 1,035 cases, 6 25 deaths,
Red River 347 cases, 20 deaths,
Sabine 810 cases, 1 13 deaths,
Webster 1,147 cases, 21 deaths,
Statewide 158,318 cases, 5,108 deaths
Increase 426 26
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)