COVID-19

Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:

Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.

Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/29

 

                                           increase            increase

Bienville            1,434 cases, 2         76 deaths,     

Bossier            11,301 cases, 5        260 deaths, 1   

Caddo              23,770 cases, 34      675 deaths, 3    

Claiborne          1,266 cases, 7          45 deaths, 

DeSoto              2,344 cases, 2          63 deaths,       

Lincoln              3,291 cases, 1          84 deaths,  

Natchitoches     3,011 cases, 1         74 deaths,  

Red River             777 cases, 2          31 deaths,  

Sabine               2,353 cases, 4         51 deaths, 1     

Webster            3,383 cases, 4          88 deaths, 

----  

Statewide        379,409 cases        9,279 deaths

Increase                 413                     35

(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)

