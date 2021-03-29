Here are the links to the latest reported cases in the four states covered by KTBS 3 News:
- Louisiana :http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
- Texas: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
- Arkansas: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus
- Oklahoma: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Click here for an interactive worldwide map of cases distributed by Johns Hopkins University.
Northwest Louisiana (LDH Region 7) confirmed COVID-19 cases/deaths as of 3/29
increase increase
Bienville 1,434 cases, 2 76 deaths,
Bossier 11,301 cases, 5 260 deaths, 1
Caddo 23,770 cases, 34 675 deaths, 3
Claiborne 1,266 cases, 7 45 deaths,
DeSoto 2,344 cases, 2 63 deaths,
Lincoln 3,291 cases, 1 84 deaths,
Natchitoches 3,011 cases, 1 74 deaths,
Red River 777 cases, 2 31 deaths,
Sabine 2,353 cases, 4 51 deaths, 1
Webster 3,383 cases, 4 88 deaths,
Statewide 379,409 cases 9,279 deaths
Increase 413 35
(Information from the Louisiana Department of Public Health)