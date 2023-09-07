NEW ORLEANS, La. – Five of the six candidates leading a field of 16 who want to be the state’s next governor Thursday night offered insight on their stances ranging from crime to insurance in the first gubernatorial debate.
Shawn Wilson (D), Hunter Lundy (I), Stephen Waguespack (R), John Schroder (R), and Sharon Hewitt (R) were on the panel hosted by KTBS and its media partners. Republican Jeff Landry, who’s leading the polls, declined an invitation to attend. But his absence didn’t go unnoticed.
Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 14 to decide on a new governor.
Most questions for the candidates were generated from a survey that KTBS also was a part of. Each was given a minute to respond. Then there were rapid questions requiring a yes or no answer. But that didn’t always happen
Violent crime is a top concern among voters. And even when the state had the highest incarceration rate it still had a high murder rate. So, what are the candidates’ solutions?
Schroder, who has a background in law enforcement, said he’d be the biggest crime-fighting governor who’s ever served. It’s not about putting people in jail but how to deter the crime. A mental health crisis plays a role in that, he said.
Drugs, especially fentanyl abuse, is one of the underlying crime problems, Hewitt said. She agreed with Schroder that addressing mental health issues related to crime need to be funded, as well as increasing law enforcement pay to get more boots on the ground.
A similar sentiment was shared by Waguespack who said more officers are needed on the streets. He pointed to manpower shortages among the state police and parish sheriff’s offices. Improved crime-fighting technology and ways to address the juvenile crime crisis also are needed, he said.
Lundy said education is the key. There’s a direct link to incarceration and the inability to read, he said, so children need to be able to read, write and communicate at an early age.
Wilson said the approach to crime solutions need to be thoughtful. First, the state’s leader needs to show up and be engaged, something he said Landry was not doing by not participating. Workforce development is another way to increase the law enforcement capacity across the state, as well as the development of preventive crime measures.
All of the candidates agreed with citizens who responded to the poll that insurance is another major concern. Insurance companies are pulling out of the state and premiums are becoming unaffordable. All are on board with idea to have a special session early next year to address the insurance issues.
Hewitt said it’s the biggest problem affecting families as many are afraid of losing their homes. Louisiana needs to change the way it regulates the insurance industry and do away with the litigious atmosphere. Insurance companies need to be able to operate in a free market and set their own rates, she said.
Waguespack said people can no longer live in their homes because of the high cost of insurance. Lawmakers must double down on legal reform, he said, by taking money from the trial lawyers’ pockets and putting it in the homeowners’ pockets. And efforts need to be made to have more local adjustors who understand the community and speed up claims.
Lundy was more blunt, saying the state lost insurance companies because insurance companies “lie.” All stakeholders need to come together to work on solutions, and everyone is going to have to speak the truth and act truthfully, he said.
From the north end of the state to the south, individuals are reeling from the high cost of insurance, Wilson said. He wants to look at adjustor mobility and transparency, while holding insurance companies accountable. Also, common sense laws are needed on the impact of driving records and not a credit report on driver's premiums.
Schroder said the state will have to “entrepreneur our way out of this.” He believes some of the fixes are not even known yet, but it is an issue crushing average families. He’ll call a summit of all involved to come up with solutions. Billboard lawyers will have the chance to work “with us or we’ll fix it one way or the other.”
In the first rapid fire question, the candidates were asked if they would support a ballot initiative on abortion. Waguespack, Lundy, Shroder and Hewitt expressed their pro-life stance and don’t see a need for it. Wilson was the only one to say he wouldn’t object to letting the citizens decide.
Would the candidates support increasing the gasoline tax for road and bridge construction? All said no.
Do teachers need a permanent raise? All said yes.
Another top 5 issue voters are concerned about is the economy. So, how will the candidates attract business and keep professionals in the state?
Hewitt wants a simple, predictable tax climate along with legal reform. Similarly, Waguespack said the tax code needs to be simplified, but the work force needs development system needs revamping too. Clean energy is one of the approaches, Lundy said.
Wilson suggested looking at the nature infrastructure in the state that can’t be beaten anywhere else, along with investing in education which builds the work force. Schroder there are really no new ideas that haven’t been talked about, but it comes down to leadership and having a state CEO who is incorruptible with the same rules for all.
When asked about the national NAACP’s call for a travel advisory in response to the Legislature’s vote on LGBTQ related matters, four of the five agreed with the lawmakers’ vote, saying it was meant to protect children and don’t think it hurt the state’s reputation. Wilson was the only one to say some parents are “afraid of the extremism” of some of the policies.
None of the candidates support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for school children and they were mixed on their support of a state minimum wage.
Each was given a minute for a final remark.
Schroder said he showed up and he will lead, unlike another candidate who’s been a no-show at the debate and no-show on crime issues. Being governor is not a career goal; it’s a devotion he has for the state.
It’s time for citizens to draw a line in the sand and not accept mediocre anymore, Hewitt said. She said she plans to lead in a different way, using her executive experience and understanding of the issues plaguing the state.
Waguespack wants voters to believe this is the time to write the “great Louisiana comeback story.” The state is in a storm with unaffordable insurance and high inflation. So, it’s time, he said, for Louisianans to respond like they do after the storms and put people over politics.
Lundy said the problems in the state were represented by the men to his right (Waguespack) and his left (Wilson), with “extreme fighting” between the red (Republican) and the blue (Democrat). That’s why he’s an independent and that’s why he said he could care less that Landry was not there. Addressing crime, poverty and education is essential, he said.
Wilson said he’s the only candidate with 25 years of service to the state. He’s worked with Republicans and Democrats and will work to make sure the citizens of the state are the ones to benefit. He said he will show up and “tell you the truth all the time.”
