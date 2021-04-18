SHREVEPORT, La- A shooting on Hearne Avenue sent five people to the hospital. Two victims are in critical condition, and one victim was shot in the head.
Over 20 units of police, crime scene units, and EMS First Responders showed up to the scene around 9 p.m.
Lt. Strickland with SPD described it as a gun battle with numerous shell casings found in the parking lot of Holloway Medical Clinic and along Hearne Avenue. A window was also shattered due to the shooting.
Police blocked off Hearne Avenue from Emery to Merwin Street.