The driver of an SUV speeds through a red light, and sends five people to the hospital.
The three-vehicle rollover accident started when a white Ford SUV clipped a white Saturn at the intersection of N Hearne Av. and Grimmett Dr. in Shreveport, LA.
Then, the SUV started flipping, and while turning is when it hit a second car.
One female in the SUV was ejected, but everyone involved made it out with non-life threatening injuries.
Between 3 pm and 3:30 pm seven Shreveport Police Department units, and nine Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the scene.
Lt. Patrick Duncan with Shreveport Police had a message for the community following the wreck, "Traffic laws are here for a reason, they're here to save lives. This could be you. We can't have the attitude of 'It won't happen to me,' because it can."
Shreveport Police is over the investigation.