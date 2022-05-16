SHREVEPORT, La. - A child was shot at the Canaan Village apartments on Monday night.
The shooting was in the Allendale neighborhood in the 1900 block of Patzman street around 7:40 p.m. According to authorities, the victim is a 5-year-old girl.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. Police said Tuesday the child's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Detectives said the child was stuck by a stray bullet that went through a wall of her apartment.
Witnesses stated that they heard gunshots in the area.