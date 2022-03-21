tree giveaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Need a tree? Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful will give away 500 on Thursday.

Texas Roadhouse and the Arbor Day Foundation are partnering in the effort to provide a five-gallon native tree to 500 households. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot, 1005 A Gould Drive. 

The trees will be roughly 4 to 7 feet tall on the day of pickup. 

 “Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful are thrilled to be a part of the generous donation of Texas Roadhouse’s tree giveaway. The 500 trees to be distributed for planting throughout the community will be a big step to replenishing the extensive tree loss of the last few years,” said Donna Curtis, Shreveport Green executive director.

 “We plant trees for many different reasons; they clean the air, purify the water, provide a home for wildlife, etc.,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We can also plant trees to restore hope to a community that is healing. We believe in the hope planting a tree provides for the future.”

Winter is the best time to plant trees, so they should in the ground by late March at the latest for best results.
 
LSU AgCenter recommends planting deciduous trees on the southern and western sides of your house. In summer, their shade will reduce heat gain, saving you money on air conditioning bills. 
 
The first two years in the ground are critical for tree survival. Newly planted trees need about an inch of water per week when rainfall is low.

To learn more about this event, visit www.shreveportgreen.org and www.keepbossierbeautiful.com.

