BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Need a tree? Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful will give away 500 on Thursday.
Texas Roadhouse and the Arbor Day Foundation are partnering in the effort to provide a five-gallon native tree to 500 households. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot, 1005 A Gould Drive.
The trees will be roughly 4 to 7 feet tall on the day of pickup.
“Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful are thrilled to be a part of the generous donation of Texas Roadhouse’s tree giveaway. The 500 trees to be distributed for planting throughout the community will be a big step to replenishing the extensive tree loss of the last few years,” said Donna Curtis, Shreveport Green executive director.
“We plant trees for many different reasons; they clean the air, purify the water, provide a home for wildlife, etc.,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We can also plant trees to restore hope to a community that is healing. We believe in the hope planting a tree provides for the future.”
To learn more about this event, visit www.shreveportgreen.org and www.keepbossierbeautiful.com.