BARKSDALE AFB, La. -- The beginning of the end of the Vietnam War is remembered at the home of the Mighty 8th Air Force.
Operation Linebacker II began 50 years ago on Sunday.
The 11-day campaign that included more than 700 sorties by B-52's, bombed the North Vietnamese back to the table --and soon -- the signing of a peace treaty.
"But it came at a cost," noted 8th Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, who spoke at the ceremony.
Of the 75 airmen who lost their lives, 33 were crewmen on 15 downed B-52's. Their sacrifice was honored at the ceremony inside the Global Power Museum on the base.
"Veterans of Linebacker II, we airman of the Mighty 8th stand on the shoulders of giants," Gen. Gebara said to applause, as he acknowledged three veterans of the campaign who joined the ceremony.
That ceremony included a wreath to be laid at the Linebacker II Memorial outside the museum. It was a moving touch to one of those veterans who was a B-52 co-pilot.
"Even after 50 years -- we lost friends," said a teary eyed retired Lt. Col. Jim Pigg of San Antonio. "It means a lot. Especially the memorial here, for us to have an opportunity to come and see people remembering them. It's really great."
He was joined by fellow veterans of the decisive operation, retired Lt. Col. Phil Blaufuss of Shreveport and retired Maj. Tommy Towery of Memphis.