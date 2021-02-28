RUSTON, La- The 527th Engineer Battalion, part of the Louisiana National Guard, hosted a deployment ceremony for its soldiers on Sunday morning.
The ceremony celebrated over 150 soldiers who will be heading to Texas for training. After that, they will be deployed overseas to support operations Spartan Shield, Freedom's Sentinel, and Inherent Resolve.
But many of these soldiers have already responded to numerous statewide disasters recently, including Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
"I would also like to extend a special thanks to every soldier that served in our many state emergencies over the last 13 months," said Louisiana National Guard Brigadier General Keith Waddell at the ceremony. "From tornadoes, to COVID, to multiple tropical storms, multiple hurricanes, recently with the winter response, and any other training and support missions. 2020 and 2021 have been unprecedented years."
The 527th Engineer Battalion has been awarded for its service with the Superior Unit Award, Valorous Unit Citation, and Family Support Group Awards among several others.