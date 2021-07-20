FORT POLK, La. - Over 50 soldiers who are training at Fort Polk, Louisiana have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Arkansas National Guard.
The positive cases have resulted in 54 soldiers having to go into quarantine, the National Guard said. That is less than 2.3% of the total training task force.
“There are over 4,500 Soldiers as part of this task force,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Perry, the 39th’s Public Affairs Officer, “The COVID-19 numbers are in line with what Fort Polk has seen with recent JRTC rotations."
The guard went on to say that the Brigade has implemented a COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes testing at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and then additional tests once the soldiers arrive at training.
Around 2,200 Arkansas National Guardsmen are in Fort Polk for 30 days for real-world training. The guard said their vaccination rate is similar to the state’s rate. They also said although it is not required, they’re encouraging all of their guardsmen to get vaccinated.