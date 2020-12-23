SHREVEPORT, La. - Fifth District Congressman-elect Luke Letlow is now in ICU at a Shreveport hospital, being treated for COVID-19.
According to a statement from a representative that was posted on Letlow's Twitter, he first was hospitalized in Monroe but now has been transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said Letlow is in stable condition in ICU, where he is receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his treatment.
Letlow announced last Friday he had COVID-19. He was admitted to a Monroe hospital Saturday.