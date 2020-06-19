NEW ORLEANS, La - New Orleans firefighters are battling a 6-alarm fire at the Quarter House hotel on Chartres Street.
According to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell, everyone inside the building escaped safely.
The fire started around 8 p.m. and more than two hours later, firefighters were still aggressively battling the fire. McConnell said that firefighters had recently re-entered the building to fight the fire from inside.
Earlier in the night, two firefighters were taken from the scene to University Medical Center after suffering smoke inhalation. The chief said they're both doing well.
"We did have a firefighter get separated from his company and we had a bit of a scare," McConnell said. "The firefighter managed to find his way to a front window and he was rescued using one of our aerial ladders."
The Chief said that due to the type of construction, firefighters are working defensively to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to any other nearby buildings.